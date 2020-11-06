Supreme Court: Police had reasonable cause for drug search

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case. The high court, in a ruling this week, said Deadwood police had reasonable cause to seek a warrant to search an apartment and a vehicle where illegal drugs were suspected. The warrant also let police collect urine samples. Court records say the subsequent search of the apartment produced several bags containing a white crystal substance, which was later confirmed to be methamphetamine. And urine samples taken from Carrie Lynn Ostby and Dana Olmsted both tested positive for meth.