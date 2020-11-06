Trump, GOP test out rallying cry: Count the ‘legal’ votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and many Republicans are testing out a rallying cry for his uphill fight to reverse the lead that Joe Biden holds in key battleground states: count all “legal” votes. The language is freighted with a clear implication, namely that Democrats want illegal votes counted, a claim for which there is no evidence. But it underscores Trump’s strategic imperatives as Biden closes in on securing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, tactics that are rooted more in political messaging than legal precedent.