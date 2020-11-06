Vatican sanctions cardinal in Poland cited in sex abuse case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Vatican has imposed sanctions on a prominent Polish cardinal who has been cited in an alleged case of sexual abuse. The Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Friday that the 97-year-old retired archbishop of Wroclaw, Henryk Gulbinowicz, has been forbidden from using his bishop’s insignia and participating in any religious celebrations or public events. He has also been denied the right to be buried in a cathedral. The Vatican embassy statement said the decisions were taken as a result of an investigation into the accusations made against Gulbinowicz and other allegations about his behavior. He is the latest Polish prelate to be sanctioned after a Vatican-mandated investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.