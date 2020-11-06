Well excavated in search for remains of missing woman

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Investigators say remains found during an excavation connected to a cold case in Watertown have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis. Crews dug up a well on a rural property east of Watertown Wednesday in an attempt to find the remains of Pamela Dunn, who has been missing since 2001. Deuel County Sheriff Cory Borg said Thursday that the remains could be human or animal. They’ve been sent to the South Dakota Forensic Lab in Pierre. Dunn went missing from Watertown in December of 2001. Her ex-boyfriend, David Asmussen, is serving a life sentence in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping her