Winds increasing through the weekend

**Red Flag Warning for the western half of Siouxland through Friday evening**



Temperatures will be in the upper 70s today with a shot at some of western Siouxland hitting the 80s.



A few more record highs will be possible after breaking some over the last few days.



There will be a few passing clouds from time to time but still a lot of sunshine.



Winds will be stronger today at 15 to 25 miles per hour, creating ideal conditions for fires to spread quickly.



That will be the case through the weekend with even stronger winds Saturday and Sunday.



Gusts will be near 40 miles per hour Saturday and could top 50 miles per hour Sunday.



Changes are coming as we start off next week; more on the cooler temperatures and precipitation to start next week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.