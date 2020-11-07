Briar Cliff loses home contest to Jamestown
COLLEGE FOOTBALL--
Michigan State 7 Iowa 49 F
Baylor 31 Iowa State 38 F
Nebraska 13 Northwestern 21 F
Jamestown 17 Briar Cliff 10 F
Northwestern 62 Hastings 10 F
Morningside 56 Concordia 22 F
MEN'S BASKETBALL--
Dordt 77 Viterbo 67 F
Northwestern 76 Bellevue University 60 F
Mount Marty 88 Presentation 51 F
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL--
Mount Marty 69 Presentation 62 F
Sterling College 80 Dordt 71 F
Benedictine 66 Morningside 64 F
Grand View 75 Northwestern 66 F
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL--
Lutheran N'east 3 Norfolk Catholic 2 F
-Class C-2 Championship