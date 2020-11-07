Gusty winds, rain, snow, and colder temperatures all in our near future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This past week has brought warm and calm weather, but we only get it for a short while longer.

Today has seen partly cloudy skies, with temperatures hitting the 70s. We did see some breezy winds as well, with wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Tonight will continue to be breezy and clouds increase. The low will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy again, but those winds get even stronger. Wind gusts increase to 45 mph, but at least the high still reaches the mid 70s.

Enjoy that warm weather tomorrow, because a cold front moves through and brings plenty of changes for the week.

The first change for Sunday night is rain chances.

The rain chance continues in Monday and temperatures drop.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm and highs only reach the upper 50s.

But it gets colder this week, and snow chances return. Tune in to News 4 to find out how cold and when we could see the snow.