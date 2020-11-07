Lutheran High Northeast defeats Norfolk Catholic for class C2 state championship

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - Lutheran High Northeast battled back from a two set deficit to win the class C-2 state volleyball championship over Norfolk Catholic. It's the Eagles third state title.

Norfolk Catholic started the match strong, winning the first two sets, 25-19 and 27-25. Channatee Robles led the Knights with 19 kills in the match. Mary Fennessy tallied 13 kills and Addison Corr had 10.

Lutheran High Northeast responded by winning the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-18, to force a deciding fifth set. The Eagles dominated the fifth set, 15-4 to take home the state title. Rebecca Gebhardt racked up a match high 31 kills. Lauren Buhrman had 12 and Chloe Spence added 10.

"To be able to go out there and prove that you can be the best and you are the best and beat great teams here," said senior Chloe Spence. "The competition here is so good and it just feels so good to walk out with a win."

"It feels great," said senior Rebecca Gebhardt. "Especially with this group of girls. We've been together since third grade. We've always wanted this. We've been looking up to our sisters and everything and so it feels great."

It's Lutheran High Northeast's first state volleyball title since 2011.