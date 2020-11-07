Musketeers drop season opener to Tri-City

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Sioux City Musketeers) - The Sioux City Musketeers couldn’t overcome an early deficit Saturday night, falling to Tri City 5-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Tri City got the scoring going 8:11 into the game when Hunter Strand found the back of the net on a power play. The Storm doubled their lead with 19 seconds left in the first period when Carter Mazur scored on the man-advantage.

The Musketeers appeared to cut the deficit to one early in the second period but the goal was disallowed. Moments later Cole McWard put Tri City ahead 3-0 and teammate Mark Espata added a goal of his own before the period ended.

Sioux City attempted to surge late as Brian Carrabes scored with 3:43 left in regulation but an empty net goal from Strand put the game away.

The Musketeers outshot Tri City 31-26 on the contest but went 0/4 on the power play. Alex Tracy finished with 21 saves. Sioux City drops to 0-1 and hosts Waterloo on November 13th and 14th.