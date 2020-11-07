Biden defeats Trump to win White House

(KTIV) -- Joe Biden has become the president-election Saturday after winning the state of Pennsylvania.

According to NBC, the former vice president has amassed the necessary electoral votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors.

Additional victories in "blue wall" northern industrial states pushed Biden to the White House, where he'll confront America's deep health, economic and social ills.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

With Biden's win, Kamala Harris is making history as the first Black woman elected vice president of the United States. The 56-year-old California senator is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

After receiving the news of Biden acquiring the electoral votes to win, Trump did not concede. Instead, he promised unspecified legal challenges.

Trump said in a statement that "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

You can read the full statement below.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.