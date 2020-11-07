Nebraska patrol investigating ‘suspicious’ inmate death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an Iowa inmate who was found unresponsive and covered with a sheet on his cell floor at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that multiple attempts were made Friday to revive 20-year-old Kevin Carter, but were unsuccessful. Carter was serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County. A grand jury will be called to review the death.