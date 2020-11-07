Nebraska reports record virus cases, hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to report record numbers of new coronavirus cases and people hospitalized with the virus. State health officials said the surge in virus cases over the past month continued Friday with 2,681 new cases and 748 people hospitalized with the virus. Both those numbers were new records, and the state’s rate of new cases was the seventh-highest in the nation. The state’s online virus tracker said there have now been 80,693 cases of the virus in the state. The state said 27 new deaths were reported Friday to give the state 701 deaths.