Nov. 7: Iowa reports 4,249 new COVID-19 cases, 901 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 4,249 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 144,142 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 148,391 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 100,346 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,151 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 14 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,829.

According to the state's latest report, there are 901 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 194 are in the ICU and 72 are on ventilators. State officials say 32% of Iowa's inpatient beds are still available.

In Iowa, 8,649 new tests were given for a total of 1,021,858 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 212 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,033.

To date, 6,326 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 102.

A total of 70 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 12 more COVID-37 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,475. Of those cases, 2,128 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported an additional death, the county now has 13 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 21 new virus cases, with its total now at 687. Of those cases, 427 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 25 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 929. Officials say 625 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,986 to 2,036 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,349 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 33.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 7, the state health department says Sioux County reported 31 new cases bringing its total to 2,849. Officials say 2,096 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 20.