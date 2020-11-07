Nov. 7: Nebraska reports 1,702 new cases, two additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Saturday report 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 82,395

Two more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 703 on Saturday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 760 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,280 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 47,793 on Saturday.

So far, 626,606 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 543,892 tests have come back negative.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,738 positive cases, as of Friday.

Dakota County has reported 49 total COVID-19 related deaths so far.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported 266 total positive cases, with 138 recovered, as of Friday.

State health officials say there have been no virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) says Dixon County has had 235 positive cases, with 144 having recovered, as of Friday.,

Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths so far.

Thurston County

Local health officials say Thurston County has had 496 positive cases with 328 having recovered, as of Friday.

Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Wayne County has confirmed 506 positive cases, with 267 reported as recovered, as of Friday.

The county has had two virus-related deaths so far.

As of 7 p.m. Friday numbers had not been updated for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Counties of Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton.