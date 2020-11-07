Nov. 7: South Dakota reports a new record in hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,337 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 53,976.

According to the state's health department, 1,095 of the new cases are confirmed and 242 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 15,050 active cases in the state. That's a increase of 624 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 700 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 38,403.

Currently, 515 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's higher than Friday's all-time high of 493.

Thirteen additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 523 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,149. Of those cases, 840 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has reported three total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 947. State health officials say 768 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,541 to 3,598. Health officials say 2,517 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported one additional virus-related death, bringing Lincoln County's total to 30.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 887 total positive cases. So far, 690 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no more virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 16.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,072 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 737 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to seven.