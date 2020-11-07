Programming note for Notre Dame vs. Clemson game

(KTIV) NBC plans cut away from the football game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame to show Joe Biden's first speech as president-elect.

Biden is expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. Eastern. The Tigers and Fighting Irish are set to kick off around 7:30 p.m.

NBC says the game will move to USA Network and they will put warnings on air before moving the game prior to Biden's speech.

People who only have over the air television will not be able to see the game during that time

The game will move back to NBC after coverage of the speech concludes.