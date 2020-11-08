ARK Church hosts internet safety course

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- ARK Church in North Sioux City, South Dakota hosted an internet safety course Sunday with Shared Hope International.

Shared Hope International is a Domestic/ Minor Sex Trafficking education and awareness education.

The event was to help kids and parents be aware of the ways predators use the internet to prey on children.

One volunteer says while they're not trying to discourage online activity, it's best to know what's out there.

"We already know that our kids are online. Now, even more than before, even doing school online. And there are predators out there actively searching for them online all the time. And we're not trying to scare kids, you know online is here to stay. But, we just want kids to be smart about their online safety, and give parents some tips and tools to be able to work with their kids to be and talk to their kids about online safety," said Kim Smith, Shared Hope International Volunteer.

Smith adds along with educating people on how predators work, they also teach about how to get help if needed and to seek out help if kids think they're in trouble.