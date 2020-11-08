Biden’s ancestral home in Ireland celebrates his victory

BALLINA, Ireland (AP) — The Irish town Joe Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather left almost 200 years ago is celebrating his presidential victory. Ballina is a town of about 10,000 in County Mayo, about 145 miles (235 kilometers) northwest of Dublin. For days it’s been draped in the Stars and Stripes and Biden/Harris banners in anticipation, even though many businesses have had to close due to lockdown restrictions. Joe Blewitt, a heating and plumbing engineer and a cousin of Biden’s, said the town is ecstatic at the prospect of a President Joe Biden. Blewitt has been to the White House and hopes to make it to Biden’s inauguration.