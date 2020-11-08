Canada says airline aid contingent on refunding customers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s transport minister says the government will soon announce soon aid for the country’s airline industry but the help will be contingent on carriers providing refunds to passengers whose flights were cancelled. Transport Minister Marc Garneau laid out that requirement Sunday ahead of talks later in the week. Canada’s commercial airlines have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with passenger levels down as much as 90%. Airlines have cancelled numerous pre-booked trips, offering passengers credits or vouchers instead of refund. Garneau says in a statement that “before we spend one penny of taxpayer money on airlines, we will ensure Canadians get their refunds.”