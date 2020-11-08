For some who bore toll of virus, Biden offers sign of hope

After a brutal year of trying to save the sick and burying the dead, news of Joe Biden’s presidential victory came to some as a glimmer of hope that an end to the coronavirus might be in sight. Donna Taylor of Playa del Rey, California, lost her mother to COVID-19. She says she saw Biden’s victory as a repudiation of President Trump and a sign that the nation will “start listening to the science.” Columbia University public health expert Dr. Irwin Redlener says he is hopeful for an administration that won’t fabricate ”fairy tales about when this will be over.”