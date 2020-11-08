Fresh off election victory, Biden turns to virus response

BOSTON (AP) — As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other. The U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day, and the death toll is soaring. Biden will announce Monday a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus. Doctors are hopeful the new president can provide a restart and get past the political divisions that have distracted the response to the virus up to this point.