Gunbattle in Kashmir kills 4 Indian soldiers, 3 rebels

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An Indian army official says a fierce gunbattle has left four Indian soldiers and three insurgents dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The fighting started in Kupwara district at around 1 a.m. Sunday after the Indian paramilitary soldiers spotted the rebels around 2 miles into its side of the cease-fire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan. The official said the army rushed troop reinforcements in after the first three hours of exchange of gunfire killed one Indian paramilitary soldier and one rebel. Fighting resumed after a lull of several hours, killing three Indian soldiers and injuring another two. Two more insurgents were killed before the firing subsided.