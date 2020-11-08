Local car clubs hand out free turkeys

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, all the food that comes with the holiday can something add up to one expensive meal.

Hood Dreams, Dignified Whips and Pressure car clubs came together to hand out free Thanksgiving turkeys for those in need.

Leaders with Hood Dreams say after hosting car shows in the summer and receiving great support from the community they wanted to find a way to pay it forward.

"We had a lot of support from the community. And we just figured we try to give back. We're very blessed to be in this position and be able to give back to the community. Just wanted to do something positive for people," said Josh Van Beek, Hood Dreams Car Club President.

Siouxlanders gathered at The Butcher Shop in downtown Sioux City to receive their free turkeys.

Josh Van Beek, president of Hood Dreams car club, says it was nice to see all the people come out to the event.

"It shows us that we are making an impact and that what we've really been trying to do. So, when you see all these people here, it does mean a lot to all of us that we are able to help people in need," said Van Beek.

Van Beek adds while it all started as just showing off different cars, he says it's amazing to see where it's brought them.

"We didn't think it'd be very big, but it's turing out to be pretty big. It's really nice. We like putting on the car shows for everybody and letting everybody come out and enjoy the nice cars and different stuff. And a lot of stuff for the kids. And I think that's one of the main reasons, is we want to make it further for our children. We all got kids and enjoy spending time with them and our families," said Van Beek.

Van Beek says they hope to continue the turkey giveaway in the future.

Van Beek says they hope to also put something together for the Christmas season as well.