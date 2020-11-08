Nebraska patrol investigating ‘suspicious’ inmate death

LINCOLN, NE (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an Iowa inmate who was found unresponsive and covered with a sheet on his cell floor at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

According to a press release, multiple attempts were made Friday to revive 20-year-old Kevin Carter, but were unsuccessful.

Carter shared the cell with another inmate. Carter was serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County.

When an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Service, a grand jury will be called to review the death.