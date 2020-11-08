Nebraska reports record number of virus hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to report record numbers of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and the state had the seventh-highest rate of new cases in the nation. The state said 760 people were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, up from 748 a day earlier. Nebraska also reported 1,702 new cases to give the state 82,395 cases, according to Nebraska’s online virus tracker. The state said two new deaths were reported Saturday to give the state 703 deaths linked to the virus. Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that the rate of new cases per 100,000 Nebraska residents over the past two weeks registered 994.16 on Saturday.