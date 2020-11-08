Nov. 8: Iowa reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 992 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 4,213 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 148,391 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 152,604 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 100,712 have recovered. That's an increase of 366 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 13 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,842.

According to the state's latest report, there are 992 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 190 are in the ICU and 77 are on ventilators. State officials say 33% of Iowa's inpatient beds are still available.

In Iowa, 9,115 new tests were given for a total of 1,030,973 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 300 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,333.

To date, 6,355 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 102.

A total of 77 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-one of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 12 more COVID-42 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,517. Of those cases, 2,134 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 22 new virus cases, with its total now at 709. Of those cases, 427 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 17 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 946. Officials say 626 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,036 to 2,088 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,357 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reports one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 8, the state health department says Sioux County reported 47 new cases bringing its total to 2,896. Officials say 2,107 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 20.