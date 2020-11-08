Nov. 8: South Dakota sets another record day of COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,426 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 55,404.

According to the state's health department, 1,258 of the new cases are confirmed and 168 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 15,750 active cases in the state. That's a increase of 700 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 715 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 39,118.

Currently, 546 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's higher than Saturday's all-time high of 515.

Thirteen additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 536 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,155. Of those cases, 858 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported one additional death, bringing its total to four virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 960. State health officials say 779 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,598 to 3,704. Health officials say 2,567 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total to 32.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 902 total positive cases. So far, 694 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no more virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 16.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,106 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 751 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to eight.