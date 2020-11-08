Over 1,600 migrants reach Spain’s Canary Islands, 1 dies

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency services for the Canary Islands say that over 1,600 migrants have either been rescued at sea or reached the archipelago in small boats over the weekend. Authorities say that the body of one person who had died during the perilous journey was recovered at sea. Another person was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital on arrival. The Canary Islands have seen an increase in arrivals this year. Over 11,000 migrants have reached the islands. Over 600 have died or vanished at sea trying.