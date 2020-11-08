Rain, snow, and a colder week ahead

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Siouxland until 6 PM tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a windy day, with some areas getting wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Those gusty winds will stick with us even into the nighttime, but will be decreasing slightly.

Temperatures still made it to the 70s today, with a few peeks of sunshine. Late tonight a cold front makes its way towards Siouxland.

The low will only drop to the mid 50s, but the cold front keeps us from warming up much from there.

It looks like the warmest part of the day will be around 9/10 AM, and after that, temperatures fall.

The high will be in the mid 60s. Another aspect of the cold front will be the rain chances it brings our way.

We will start seeing some rain late tonight and will likely last into Monday.

So get the jacket ready and the umbrella, it’s going to be a different feel for this workweek.

Monday night brings rain and snow chances. That also continues into Tuesday, where temperatures drop again.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 30s. To see how much snow we are expecting with this system, tune in to News 4.