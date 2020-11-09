1st South Dakota prisoner dies due to COVID-19 complications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported its first case of a prison inmate dying due to complications from COVID-19. The Department of Corrections report posted Monday showed that the inmate was being housed at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. The update did not say how old the person was or when that person died. More than 50% of state prisoners have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The department has confirmed 1,870 cases since the pandemic began, out of about 3,350 prisoners. There were 907 statewide cases confirmed since Sunday. The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 109 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week