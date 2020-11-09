A mix tonight turns to accumulating snow for Siouxland on Tuesday

**Winter Storm Watch for northern Siouxland from Monday night through Tuesday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for much of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Monday night through Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After that gorgeous week last week, today was a quick snap back to reality as rain took over and temperatures fell quickly during the day.

Now we’ll see even bigger changes take over as the rain will turn to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight as lows dip into the upper 20s to around 30.

That mix of precipitation could continue into the morning hours before a moderate snow takes over with accumulations likely.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Siouxland from tonight through Tuesday afternoon as a lot of the area could end up with 3 to 5 inches of snow.

The northern parts of the KTIV viewing area will be in a Winter Storm Watch as they may have the chance of getting a little more than 5 inches of snow.

Far southeastern Siouxland may not see quite that much snow, but they will stand a better chance of seeing more freezing rain that could make conditions quite slick.

This system will be moving out by Tuesday evening but travel could remain slick Tuesday night as lows head down to around 20.

Wednesday will give us the sunshine back and melting will begin as highs head to around 40 degrees.

I'll have more details about his incoming system as well as the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.