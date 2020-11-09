Annual Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Shindig event to go virtual

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- For the health and safety of their donors and all who normally participate, the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland's annual Red Shoe Shindig is going virtual this year.

Leaders with the event said you can get together with your family and have watch parties.

The program starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20.

They will also feature an online auction and bidding begins Nov. 15.

You can also sign up for Party Platters that will be delivered to your house for your watch party.

Leaders with the event said proceeds all go back to families in need.

"It's a comfort and that's what we're all about is providing the comfort we need for families and the importance for us is to make sure that they have what they need to sustain themselves throughout the day and be the strongest person they can be for that child who's trying to recover in the hospital," said Christy Batien, Executive Director.

You can register for the virtual event and learn more about all that's going on that night on the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland's website by clicking here. And even though the event is virtual, they still wanted to feature a family.

"We could all be together as a family," said Tiffany Elias

All four of Tiffany and Anthony's children had to stay in the newborn intensive care unit. So, the Elias family quickly found out about the Ronald McDonald house kitchen service.

Tiffany said the kitchen was a great way to take a quick break while still being close to their kids.

"A two-year-old doesn't really understand I can't run around and play in a hospital and so we could have our son Malachi come see his sister for a quick 5-10 minutes and as soon as he kind of started to become a two-year-old we could take him out to the kitchen and he could have some snacks," said Tiffany.

Anthony added they're incredibly thankful to the people that provide the service.

"Just to have that escape that outlet whether it's just to grab a snack in the Ronald McDonald room so it really was a blessing for us to have that option. It definitely made our time so much easier in the NICU with all four of our kids," said Anthony Elias.

Tiffany said the first NICU stay wasn't too bad, but the more kids they had, the harder the stays became.

"The hardest thing in the life of the NICU is trying to find that balance to still be a family at the beginning of the life when your child can't be at home with you and that what the services in the kitchen provides," said Tiffany

The Elias family said they're honored to be the feature family at this year's virtual Red Shoe Shindig.

"I think it gives people hope of you know what they can do to gain a family but then also the things they can do to get through the troublesome times as a family also and the support that's out there for them," said Tiffany.

The family adds nurses and staff in the NICU all encourage those to seek help from the Ronald McDonald house if needed… and they like to make sure families know about the service they provide.