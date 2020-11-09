Asian shares, US futures surge on relief US election decided

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures are rising on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. Strong Chinese trade data released over the weekend also helped. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China rose Monday. As votes gradually were counted in the closely watched U.S. presidential election, Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action remain cause for uncertainty. But many in the region expect trade tensions to be tempered under a Biden presidency, a plus for Asian markets and economies.