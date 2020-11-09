Austrian authorities raid suspected Islamic radicals

VIENNA (AP) — Prosecutors say investigators in several Austrian regions have carried out raids on people and organizations suspected of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas groups. Authorities said there was no link between Monday’s action against suspected Islamic radicals and the attack in Vienna a week ago in which an assailant described as a supporter of the Islamic State group fatally shot four people before being shot and killed by police. Prosecutors in Graz said that over 70 people are under investigation in the new case and 60 properties, including apartments and offices, were searched. Thirty people were detained for questioning.