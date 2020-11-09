Community Action Agency taking applications for LIHEAP program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local agency is making sure Siouxland families stay warm during the cold winter months by helping with their utility bills.

This year, after furloughs and layoffs caused by COVID-19, the program is more important than ever.

Community Action Agency of Siouxland is now taking application for the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

The purpose of the program is to help qualified low-income families pay for a portion of their heating costs.

Kim Wilson, Chief Development Officer, said eligible families must meet 175% of the poverty guidelines. She says typically the average award amount is between $400 to $450.

"This is a great program because it helps them with those mounting utility bills," said Wilson.

Last year, over 3,300 households benefited from the LIHEAP program.

Wilson said other programs people should know about are the Energy Assistance and Rental Help programs -- which are ran by the Iowa Finance Authority.

"The utility one through the Iowa Finance Authority is so important, and the great part about that is that it doesn't affect your eligibility for LIHEAP," said Wilson.

Deadline for the Iowa Finance Authority programs are coming up quick.

For more information on how to apply for any of the LIHEAP program click here, and for the Iowa Finance Authority Programs click here.