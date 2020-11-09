Courthouse for Union County, SD seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota officials say there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases inside the Union County Courthouse.

According to Emergency Management for Union County, several employees are now quarantining at home and are not present in the courthouse.

Because of the quarantines, the courthouse is not fully staffed at this time, resulting in a slowdown of services.

The courthouse is still open at this time, but Union County officials are requesting only high priority and time-sensitive items of business be conducted at the courthouse.

Residents are asked to call the county officers you intend to visit before you arrive at the courthouse. Staff from that office will determine the safest way for you to receive required services.

A list of Union County department phone numbers can be found below: