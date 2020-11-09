East Sac County Community Schools moving to hybrid learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Due to COVID-19 numbers rising in the region, the East Sac County Community School District is moving to a hybrid learning model.

The hybrid learning plan will start Nov. 11 and go until Nov. 24.

According to the district's website, the schools has over has had over 150 people wo are either positive or quarantined from school. This number increased by 100 in about one week.

Additionally, multiple staff members are absent in the district either from symptoms of COVID-19, being positive for the virus, or other illnesses and absences.

The district is maintaining the one-hour early out schedule to allow staff to continue to meet the educational needs of students who are quarantined through Nov, 24 during this initial hybrid model usage.

The district says the goal is to return to face-to-face learning as soon as possible.

Prior to making the decision to move to a hybrid plan, the administrative team considered the option of applying to the Dept. of Education for 100% remote virtual learning.

With Sac County above a 20% positivity rate and the number of students absent approaching 20%, the district could have considered this option. But after further deliberation of the return to learn plan, the hybrid model was decided to be the next step for the schools.

Data will continue to be monitored through the Thanksgiving holiday and further updates will be provided. If numbers continue to be high in the county and at school, remote learning or the cancellation of school for a short term could be considered.

With a 100% remote virtual learning model, no activities are allowed by the Dept. of Education.

For more details on the hybrid learning, click here.