Estherville, IA teen dies after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A teen from Estherville, Iowa died Saturday from injuries received after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, at about 6 p.m. on Friday authorities received a report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of 5th Avenue in Estherville.

A post on the Emmet County Sheriff Office's Facebook page says the report came from a caller who had been flagged down by the driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist.

Officials say an investigation determined a westbound 2005 Mini Cooper driven by 66-year-old Gary Clymer of Estherville struck the westbound bicyclist. The bicyclist was identified as 16-year-old Desean Hoffman.

Hoffman was transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville for treatment of his injuries and was later transferred to Sioux Falls, South Dakota by helicopter.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

Emmet County Sheriffs Office