Falling temperatures Monday with a mix of precipitation Monday night

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County through noon today**



Once again, we topped out in the 70s yesterday; that made for seven days in a row with highs in the 70s!



The streak ends today despite the warm start we are seeing.



A cold front will move through and bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with it.



Temperatures will be in the 60s early on but fall into the 30s by the afternoon with winds out of the northwest gusting to 30 miles per hour.



By this evening, snow will start to mix in with the rain and some freezing drizzle and sleet may also mix in at times.



Travel may become slick as a result into Tuesday morning.



The good news is that ground temperatures are warm enough that major issues are not likely.



However, a rain and snow mix will continue into the day Tuesday.



