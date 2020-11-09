Former supervisor of Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant sentenced for rigging environment testing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A federal judge has sentenced the former supervisor of Sioux City's Wastewater Treatment Plant for allegedly rigging environmental testing at the plant.

Court documents show 71-year-old Pat Schwarte had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, and knowingly falsifying test results so it would look like discharges at the plant met federal standards.

Prosecutors say Schwarte, and other plant workers dramatically increased levels of chlorine on days when water samples were tested for E. coli.

Prosecutors also say Schwarte, and other plant workers then decreased the level of chlorine on non-testing days. Those practices started in 2012 and continued until June of 2015.

The judge sentenced Schwarte to two years of probation, including two months of home confinement, and a fine of $5,000.