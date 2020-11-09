Liz Weston: When life blows up your well-laid plans

A sudden change in financial security can come in several ways: job loss, divorce, disability or the death of a breadwinner. As you set about creating a Plan B, don’t overlook your emotions. Talking or writing about the life-altering disruption can help your brain rewire new routines and habits and process feelings that otherwise leave you feeling stuck. If you have kids at home, you also need to help them understand what’s happened, in an age-appropriate way, so they don’t feel responsible or guilty. If you find yourself still feeling stuck as months pass, reach out for professional help.