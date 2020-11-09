Morningside and Northwestern sweep weekly GPAC honors

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Joe Dolincheck, Quarterback (Morningside College)

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Dolincheck, a junior from Bellevue, Nebraska, account for 68 percent of Morningside's 649 total yards in 56-22 victory over Concordia. He was 30-of-37 for 442 yards through the air with three touchdowns. That total was the second-highest of his collegiate career and was the 21 successive contests in which he's thrown for better than 200 yards and totaled multiple touchdown passes in a game. Morningside will host Doane University on November 14. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Niklas Gustav, Defensive Line (Morningside College)

Morningside defensive lineman Niklas Gustav is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Gustav, a senior, from Hamburg, Germany, became Morningside's career sacks leader (23.5) as surpassed former top spot holder Bob McCabe (23). He finished with a pair of sacks and six total tackles as he led the defense as they limited Concordia to just 15 rushing yards in a 56-22 win. Gustav also moved into fourth on school's career tackles for loss (44). Morningside will host Doane University on November 14. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Special Teams – Eli Stader, Kicker (Northwestern College)

Eli Stader of Northwestern College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Stader, a freshman, from Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, converted on all eight extra-points, tying the school record for made PAT's in a single game. Stader also made both field goal attempts, making good from 46 and 41 yards. For the day, Stader scored 10 points, third most scored by a kicker in program history. He also had seven touchbacks on his seven kickoff attempts. Northwestern will host Briar Cliff on November 14. Kick off will be at 1 pm.