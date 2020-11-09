Nebraska reports 1,582 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Monday report 1,582 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 85,551.

Seven more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 710 on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 820 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,321 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 49,314 on Monday.

So far, 634,040 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 548,165 tests have come back negative.