Nebraska virus hospitalizations continue to set records

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska continues to increase steadily. The state said another new record was set Sunday when 794 were hospitalized with COVID-19. That number has more than doubled over the past three weeks as cases continued to surge in the state. Nebraska reported 1,574 new cases Sunday to give the state 83,969 total cases since the pandemic began. The state’s online virus tracker said the number of deaths linked to the virus remained unchanged at 703 Sunday. The rate of new virus cases in the state remained the seventh-highest in the nation on Sunday