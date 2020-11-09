Norfolk Public Schools Board Of Education approves a K-12 remote learning option

Norfolk, Nebraska (KTIV) -- The Board of Education has approved a K-12 remote learning option for the second semester at Norfolk Public Schools.

Monday's decision was made after the board heard recommendations from an appointed committee and took other information under consideration.

More than 300 families expressed interest in remote learning through a fall survey.

Students and parents or guardians must read and sign a Remote Learning Contract. It includes expectations for attendance, communication, work completion and commitment.

Students must commit to a full second semester.

They can sign up for the remote learning program starting Tuesday, November 10, and the session starts January 5, 2021.