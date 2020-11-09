Nov. 9: Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000, state reports 4,212 new cases

(KTIV) -- There were 4,212 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials reported 152,604 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 156,816 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 101,041 have recovered. That's an increase of 329 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported three additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,845.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,034 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 992 in yesterday's report. This is the highest number of hospitalizations seen in Iowa since the pandemic began. Of those hospitalizations, 184 are in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators. Officials say the state still has 2,800 inpatient beds available.

In Iowa, 9,941 new tests were given for a total of 1,040,914 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 110 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,443.

To date, 6,371 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 102.

A total of 81 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-two of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 13 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,530. Of those cases, 2,135 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 23 new virus cases, with its total now at 732. Of those cases, 429 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported eight new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 954. Officials say 627 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,088 to 2,125 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,360 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reports one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 9, the state health department says Sioux County reported 30 new cases bringing its total to 2,926. Officials say 2,110 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 20.