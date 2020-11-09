Nov. 9: South Dakota reports over 16,000 active COVID-19 cases, 566 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 907 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total to 56,311.

According to the state's health department, 881 of the new cases are confirmed and 26 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 16,266 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 516 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 39 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 39,508.

Currently, 566 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's higher than Sunday's all-time high of 546.

One additional virus-related death has been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 537 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,161. Of those cases, 875 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to four.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 972. State health officials say 780 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,704 to 3,782. Health officials say 2,591 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 32.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 921 total positive cases. So far, 697 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 16.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,126 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 758 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.