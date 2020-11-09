Officials: Driver killed when loaded truck rolls over him

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials south of Omaha say the driver of a dump truck loaded with chunks of concrete has died in a workplace accident. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the accident happened late Monday morning at excavation company Heimes Corp., where the driver, who was an independent contractor, had gone to dump the concrete for recycling. Investigators say that during the dumping process, the man got out of the truck, which then rolled over him. Investigators say the man died at the scene. Officials have not yet released the name of the driver.