Oregon elections director fired after he details problems

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state’s aging and vulnerable technology for running elections. Elections Director Stephen Trout learned in a text message Thursday night, as his department and county elections officials were still counting votes from the Nov. 3 election, that he was out. Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s spokeswoman praised Trout’s work and said Deputy Director Michelle Teed has been named acting elections director.

