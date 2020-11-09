Pakistan’s supreme court orders release of detained TV mogul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s supreme court has granted bail to the owner and editor-in-chief of country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations. The decision Monday comes months after Mir Shakilur Rehman’s arrest in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. Rehman’s Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan himself publicly said he would have Rehman arrested if he took power. Opposition party leaders as well have been targeted in anti-graft probes in recent weeks.